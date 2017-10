ಸಿಂಗಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ಶ್ರೀ ಸುಗುಣೇಂದ್ರ ತೀರ್ಥರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಂವಾದ

Article

Prasad

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

An interactive session has been organized by Kannada Sangha (Singapore) with Puttige seer Sri Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji in Singapore on 28th October at SINDA auditorium. Interested can register for free. Singannadigas will also see Arujun Janya LIVE in Singapore on 5th November.