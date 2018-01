ಉಡುಪಿ: ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸೆಣಸಲು ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಹುಡುಕುತ್ತಿದೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ

Udupi

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

Congress is in direct fight with the BJP in Udupi assembly constituency. Pramod Madvaraj (Congress) is the sitting MLA of the constituency. Were Ex minister Raghupathi Bhat , Thingale Vikramarjuna Hegde, businessman Yashpal suvarna are in the race for BJP ticket.