ಕಾರ್ಕಳದ ಈ ಬಾರ್ ಗೆ ಪುಕ್ಕಟೆ ಪಿಕ್ ಅಪ್- ಡ್ರಾಪ್, ಆಟೋ ಇದೆ ಗುರೂ..

Udupi

oi-Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

Rachana bar and restaurant owner in Ajekaru, Karkala providing free pick up- drop service to customers. After the supreme court judgment stating, there should not be bar with the radius of 500 meters of national highway, bar become far and business down. After that bar owner started this free pick up and drop service to customers.