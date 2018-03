ಏಳು ಭಿನ್ನಮತೀಯ ಶಾಸಕರಲ್ಲಿ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಮೊದಲ ಶಿಕಾರಿ ಮಾಗಡಿ ಬಾಲಕೃಷ್ಣ!

Ramanagara

oi-Srinivasa Mata

English summary

JDS will organise big convention in Magadi on March 25th. JDS assembly election candidate of A Manju preparing for convention and expected to be participate more the 50 thousand people. This is the first constituency of JDS rebel HC Balakrishna. On the same day (March 25th) 7 JDS rebel MLA's will be joining Congress.