ಅಂಧರ ಬದುಕಲ್ಲಿ ಆಟವಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆಯಾ ದೆಹಲಿ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ?

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

English summary

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allegedly demolished a hostel for visually impaired students in Virendra Nagar, leaving its occupants homeless. The 17-year-old hostel housed around 20 students, who have alleged that they were not given prior information or time to gather belongings before the authority officials came to the immediate order.