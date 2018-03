ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಅಂತ್ಯಕಾಲದ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದ ಮಮತಾ ಬ್ಯಾನರ್ಜಿ

New Delhi

oi-Srinivasa Mata

English summary

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted congratulatory messages to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for their showing in the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.