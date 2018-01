ಕೋರೆಗಾಂವ್ ವಿಜಯೋತ್ಸವಕ್ಕೆ ಕಲ್ಲು, ಬೀದಿಗಿಳಿದ ದಲಿತ ಸಂಘಟನೆಗಳು

Mumbai

Manjunatha

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Avoid Using Sion-Chembur-Mulund Roads if possible #Mumbai , #Chembur , #Mulund , #Thane tense over #BhimaKoregaonattack , shops forcibly closed, autos stopped #Jai BHIM vs ShivSena Forces actions on Roads @RidlrMUM #India pic.twitter.com/hDdIr6viZN

LOTS OF CROWD, dispersed quickly by police, shot from my office. trafffic has started moving at diamond garden chembur, #chembur , #chemburtense pic.twitter.com/p2g2MBkHeO

English summary

A day after violence broke out near Pune on the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle, there was trouble in the Eastern suburbs of Mumbai as well.