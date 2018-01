ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಸೂಚನೆ ಮೀರಿ, ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಘೋಷಿಸಿದ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ!

Karnataka

Gururaj

English summary

BJP leaders should not announced candidate name during the Nava Karnataka Parivarthana Yatra BJP national president Amit Shah directed to Karnataka party leaders. But, B.S.Yeddyurappa announced K.Nemaraja Naik name for Hagaribommanahalli assembly constituency in the yatra on January 4, 2018.