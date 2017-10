ಚಂಪಾ ಸಂದರ್ಶನ: ಕನ್ನಡ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯಕ್ಕಿಂತ ಬದುಕುಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಧ್ವನಿ ಎತ್ತಬೇಕಿದೆ

Karnataka

Srinivasa Mata

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Oneindia Kannada exclusive interview with Prof Chandrashekhar Patila. He has chosen president of 83rd All India Kannada Sahithya Sammelana to be held in Mysuru. 24-26 November 2017. Chandrashekar Patil, popularly known as 'Champa' is an Indian poet, playwright and public intellectual writing in Kannada.