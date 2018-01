ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡೋದು ಬಿಟ್ಟು ಧರ್ಮಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಆಣೆಪ್ರಮಾಣ ಮಾಡ್ತಾರಂತೆ!

Districts

Balaraj Tantri

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Senior Congress leader Janardhana Poojary crying incident: I have not used any abusive word against Poojary, ready to oath in Dharmasthala Temple, Karnataka Forest Minister Ramanath Rai. I have proof a and ready to come to Dharmasthala, Harikrishna Bantwal (Janardhana Poojary close aid).