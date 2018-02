ಮಧು ಬಂಗಾರಪ್ಪ, ಬೇಳೂರು ಸೋಲಿಸುವುದೇ ಗುರಿ : ಹಾಲಪ್ಪ

Karnataka

ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Former minister Hartal Halappa announced that he will contest for Karnataka assembly election 2018 form Sagar assembly constituency, Shivamogga. Belur Gopalakrishna also aspirant for ticket in the constituency.