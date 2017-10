ಜಗದೀಶ್ ಶೆಟ್ಟರ್ ಟಿಪ್ಪು ವೇಷ ತೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದು ನಿಜಾನಾ?

Karnataka

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

A photograph of former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar dressed as Tipu Sultan has gone viral on the social media. This provided much fodder to the Congress which has been criticised by the BJP for celebrating Tipu Jayanti on a grand scale.