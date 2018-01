ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಹಿಂದುತ್ವ ಪಾಲಿಸಲ್ಲ, ಹಿಂದೂ ಧರ್ಮ ಪಾಲಿಸುತ್ತದೆ: ಬ್ರಿಜೇಷ್ ಕಾಳಪ್ಪ

Karnataka

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections 2018, there is talk of Hindutva, soft Hindutva etc and this is expected to be a major poll plank. The National Spokesperson of the Congress, Brijesh Kalappa says, the Congress can never do Hindutva. It is Hinduism that the Congress does, he says in this interview with OneIndia.