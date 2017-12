ಮಾದರಿ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಅಣಿಯಾಗಿರುವ ರವಿಕೃಷ್ಣಾ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ಸಂದರ್ಶನ

Karnataka

ಪ್ರಸಾದ ನಾಯಿಕ, ಗುರುರಾಜ್

English summary

Anti-corruption crusader, independent politician Ravi Krishna Reddy fighting battle against corruption in Karnataka, in his own style, has a dream to win the assembly election without indulging in any kind of corruption, and be a model to entire Karnataka. Ravi, who is planning to contest from Jayanagar assembly constituency, shares his ideas in an interview with Oneindia Kannada.