ಮೋದಿ ಟೀಕಿಸಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರದ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಪೇದೆ ಅಮಾನತು

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A police constable in Maharashtra was suspended for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is alleged to have criticised Modi in a WhatsApp post, police said. Ramesh Shinde the suspended constable was posted as a bodyguard of Congress MLA and former minister Balasaheb Thorat.Shinde, allegedly criticised Modi in a WhatsApp post recently, police said.