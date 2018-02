ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿ 2018-19ರಲ್ಲಿ ಎದುರಾಗುವ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗಳ ಪಟ್ಟಿ

India

Mahesh Malnad

English summary

As India is a country consisting of 29 states, elections here are held annually in different states, after any state government completes its five-year tenure. In 2018, assembly polls will be held in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan and Tripura.