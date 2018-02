ಬಜೆಟ್ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಐಐಎಂಬಿ ಪ್ರೊಫೆಸರ್ ವೈದ್ಯನಾಥನ್

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The Budget 2018 is set to be presented by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. It would be one of the toughest budgets for the Union Government and the last full one before the next Lok Sabha elections.Here is financial expert Prof Vaidyanathan’s wish list