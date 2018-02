ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ : ಬಂತು ಬಿಸಿಲ ಬೇಗೆ ತಣಿಸುವ ಎ.ಸಿ ಹೆಲ್ಮೆಟ್

Hyderabad

Nayana

English summary

Would't you love to have a helmet that could blow cool air on your head during summers to beat the heat and warm air in winter to kill the chill.This may soon become a reality if a Hyderabad start-up floated by Three 22 year old mechanical engineers- Kausthub Kaundinya, Shrikant Kommula and Anand kumar has its way.