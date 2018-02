ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಮ್ಮ ಹೊಣೆ ಅಭಿಯಾನ: ನ್ಯಾ. ಸಂತೋಷ್ ಹೆಗ್ಡೆ ಭಾಗಿ

Gadag

Nayana

English summary

Social worker who fought against illegal mining in the state, Samaja Parivarthana Samudaya chief SR Hiremath will launch an awareness campaign against political looters in the state. Former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde will Inaugurate campaign on February 27 at Kudalasangama in Bagalkot district.