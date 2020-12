ಕೂಲಿನಗರ ಬ್ರಿಡ್ಜ್‌ ಬಳಿ ದರೋಡೆಕೋರನ ಕಾಲಿಗೆ ಗುಂಡು

English summary

one police team led by PSI Joganand went to arrest A1, Anuban near Coolie Bridge, Nandini layout. Accused A1 Anuban resist arrest and assault policeman Abhishek with dagger. To save life of his colleague, PSI Joganand fire in air and asked Accused to surrender. But Accused tries to stab PSI Joganand also. On this, PSI Joganand open fires non-fatally on right leg of accused Anuban.