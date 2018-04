ಬಾದಾಮಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯನ ಸೋಲಿಸಲು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮಾಸ್ಟರ್ ಪ್ಲಾನ್

Bagalkot

oi-Manjunatha

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

BJP leader Vijay Sankeshwar may contest from Badami opposite Siddaramiah. Jagadish Shettar and Prahlad Joshi were talking to Vijay Sankeshwar about this. If Vijay Sankeshwar contest from Badami Siddaramiah will have tough computation.