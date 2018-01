ನುಡಿ ನಮನ : ಪುಷ್ಯ ಹುಣ್ಣಿಮೆಯಂದು ಕುಮಾರವ್ಯಾಸ ಜಯಂತಿ

Articles

ಡಾ.ಗುರುರಾಜ ಪೋಶೆಟ್ಟಿಹಳ್ಳಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Kumaravyasa Jayanti is celebrated on Pushya hunnime day. Kumara Vyasa is the pen name of Gadugina Veera Naranappa, a classical poet of Kannada. Karnata Bharata Kathamanjari is popularly known as Gadugina Bharata is his most famous work.