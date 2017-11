ಕನ್ನಡಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ವೀರಮರಣವನ್ನಪ್ಪಿದ ಕಟ್ಟಾಳು ರಂಜಾನ್ ಸಾಹೇಬ್‌

Rajyotsava

ಶಿವಾನಂದ್ ಗುಂಡಾನವರ್

English summary

How many people know about Pailwan Ramzan Saheb, who faught against the haters of Kannada during Karnataka Ekikarana movement? He has to be remembered along with Karnataka Kulapurohita Aluru Venkata Rao.