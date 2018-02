ಜೀವಜಲದ ಉಳಿವಿನ 'ಉನ್ನತ' ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ನೃತ್ಯದ ಸಾಥ್!

Features

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Unnath H.R, from Hassan son of Mr. H.B Rathnaraju and Jayapadma and the disciple of Vidhusi Ambale Rahjeshwari, is a well known name in the field of dance in India and Abroad. Now he is trying to save water and lakes in Hassan through Bharata Natyam. Here is his success story