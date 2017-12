ವರ್ಷದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ 2017: ಇನ್ಫಿ ಸ್ಥಾಪಕ ಎನ್.ಆರ್ ನಾರಾಯಣ ಮೂರ್ತಿ

Features

Mahesh

English summary

Newsmakar of Karnataka 2017 : Oneindia Kannada has chosen Infosys NR Narayanamurthy as he was in the news for many reasons. Salary conflict issue with then CEO Vishal Sikka, his call with investors meet, re entry of Nandan Nilekani as Infosys Chairman all these makes NRN as Newsmaker of the year 2017.