'ನಾನು ಹಿಂದು'ವೆಂದರೆ ಕೋಮುವಾದವೇ? ಕಲ್ಲಡ್ಕ ಪ್ರಭಾಕರ್ ಭಟ್ ಸಂದರ್ಶನ

Elections

ಅನುಶಾ ರವಿ

English summary

73-year-old Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, perceivably seen as one of the most divisive figures in Karnataka, is a simple man. Clad in all whites, the vermillion on his forehead and sharp retorts to anything anti-Hindu is conspicuous. The Kshetra Karyakarini or Zonal Executive member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)- in charge of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - Bhat, has many monikers including being called a fanatic and hate-monger on one side and educationist and crusader on the other, depending on who you ask.