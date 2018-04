ಶಾಂತಿ, ನೆಮ್ಮದಿಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ನಮ್ಮದಾಗಬೇಕು : ಪೂರ್ಣಿಮಾ ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ್

Elections

Poornima Srinivas daughter of A.Krishnappa and BBMP member of K.R.Puram ward Bengaluru. shared her dream about Nanna kanasina Karnataka. Poornima Srinivas contesting for Karnataka assembly elections 2018 from Hiriyur assembly constituency, Chitradurga.