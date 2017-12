ಒಂದಿಲ್ಲೊಂದು ದಿನ ನೀವು ಹಾಟ್ ಸೀಟಲ್ಲಿ ಕುಳಿತಿರುತ್ತೀರಿ!

Srinath Bhalle

ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಭಲ್ಲೆ, ರಿಚ್ಮಂಡ್

English summary

The life itself is a reality show and you will be sitting on the hot seat. We face many situations where we have to take decision in quick time, just like anyone sitting on the hot seat in a reality show. Srinath Bhalle relates it with real life incidents.