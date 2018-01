ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 'ಅನಂತನ ಅವಾಂತ'ರ ನೋಡಿದ 'ಅನುಭವ'!

Pain

Prasad

English summary

It is very difficult to know that actor Kashinath is no more. He instilled breath of fresh in Kannada Film Industry by making movies like Anubhava, Anantana Avantara, Anamika, Ajagajantara etc. Kashinath showed new world to the youngsters by making movies like Anantana Avantara. May his soul rest in peace.