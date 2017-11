ಸದ್ದಿಲ್ಲದೆ 'ಕನ್ನಡ ಗೊತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ' ಮಾಡುತಿದೆ ಕನ್ನಡ ಕ್ರಾಂತಿ!

Jayanagarada Hudugi

ಜಯನಗರದ ಹುಡುಗಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Kannada Gottilla organization of youngsters has silently created revolution by teaching Kannada to non-kannadigas through WhatsApp group. If anyone says Kannada Gottilla, make him learn the language through this group. Meghana Sudhindra, member of Kannada Gottilla, introduces the group.