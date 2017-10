ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಟ್ರಾಫಿಕ್ ಸಂತೆಯ ಗದ್ದಲದಲ್ಲಿ ಸದ್ದಿಲ್ಲ!

Jayanagarada Hudugi

ಜಯನಗರದ ಹುಡುಗಿ

English summary

There are untold stories within the Bengaluru traffic. Don't just blame the choking traffic, which is created not just by civic authorities, but also by honorable citizen of Bengaluru, there are several stories to be told. Writes Meghana Sudhindra.