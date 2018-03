ಮಂಕುತಿಮ್ಮನ ಕಗ್ಗ ಮತ್ತು ಪಕೋಡಪ್ರಿಯ ಗುಂಡಪ್ಪ

Jayanagarada Hudugi

oi-Prasad

English summary

D V Gundappa, who has written Mankuthimmana Kagga, was very fond of junk food. Once Vee Seetharamaiah had dedicated a book to Pakodapriya Gundappa. On the occasion of birth anniversary of DVG, Meghana Sudhindra recalls some anecdotes.