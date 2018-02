ನವವಿವಾಹಿತರ ಮೊದಲ ರಾತ್ರಿಗೆ ಸೂಕ್ತ ಮುಹೂರ್ತ ಯಾವುದು?

Astrology

ಪಂಡಿತ್ ವಿಠ್ಠಲ ಭಟ್

English summary

First night muhurth is very important after marriage according to Vedic astrology. Here is the complete muhurth guidance of first night (Garbhadanam, Prasta) by well known astrologer Pandit Vittal Bhat.