'ಕನ್ನಡದ ಮೇಲಿನ ಭಕ್ತಿಯಿಂದ ಹುಟ್ಟಿಕೊಂಡಿತು ನಾವಿಕ'

ಅಶ್ವಿನಿ ಅನೀಶ್

English summary

Vallisha Shatry is undoubtedly the force behind Navika (North America Vishwa Kannada Association). Though he has traveled all parts of the world due to his professional commitments, he his priority has always been serving Kannada. A write up by Ashwini Anish.