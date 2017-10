ಅಮೆರಿಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಣ್ಣಿಗೆ ಹಬ್ಬ ತಂದ ನವರಾತ್ರಿ ಬೊಂಬೆ

Article

ರಾಮ್ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್

English summary

Navaratri dolls show by Usha Ram Prasad in Ohio America. Usha and her family moved to USA 25 years back, but they have not fogotten the tradition and keep dolls show during Navaratri every year. It is a pleasure to see beautiful dolls.