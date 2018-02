NAMO to OMAN : ಒಮಾನ್ ಗೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ ನಮೋ

Article

ಪಿ.ಎಸ್. ರಂಗನಾಥ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi shall be visiting gulf countries from February 9 to 12. He will be visiting Oman on February 11th and will have bilateral talks with the gulf country. Narendra Modi will address the Indian fraternity in Oman too.