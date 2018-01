ಗಿರಿಜಾ ಲೋಕೇಶ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಿತ 'ಧ್ವನಿ' ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ

Article

ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ರಾವ್ ಪಯ್ಯಾರ್, ದುಬೈ

English summary

Well known theatre artist, Kannada movie actress Girija Lokesh has been conferred with coveted Dhwarni Sriranga award instituted by Dhwani Pratishthana, Dubai. Swapna Vasavadatte play directed by Prakash Rao Payyar was enacted on this occasion.