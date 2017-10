ಶಹಾಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ಬುದ್ಧ ಮಲಗಿರುವ ನಿಸರ್ಗದತ್ತ ವೈಶಿಷ್ಟ್ಯ!

Yadgir

Sleeping Buddha Hill is located near Shahapur town Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district in Karnataka.The hill is made up of 4 small hills that gives the impression of Sleeping Buddha when viewed horizontally in Southwest direction