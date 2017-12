ಯಾದಗಿರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅನಾಥ ನವಜಾತ ಗಂಡು ಶಿಶು ಪತ್ತೆ

Yadgir

ಯಾದಗಿರಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A male infant found in outskirts of Rajanykolur village in surapur taluk of Yadgir district. On early hours of Thursday morning. Child protection cell officials hae rescued the baby as shepherds were given the information.