ಪರಿಕ್ಕರ್ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ ಟ್ರಿಬ್ಯೂನಲ್ ಮುಂದೆ ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ: ಎಂಬಿ ಪಾಟೀಲ್

Vijayapura

ವಿಜಯಪುರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Water resources minister MB Patil said that the state government will question the statement of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar before the Mahadayi tribunal because he has said that they will give only One TMC of water for Basin area.