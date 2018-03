ಅನುಪಮಾ ಶೆಣೈ ಪಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ 'ಬೆಂಡೆಕಾಯಿ' ಅಧಿಕೃತ ಚಿಹ್ನೆ

Vijayapura

oi-Mahesh

English summary

Kudligi former DySP Anupama Shenoy's Bharatiya Janashakti Congress gets Lady's finger(Okra) as official symbol of party. Anupama Shenoy and other party workers displayed the logo today(March 18) at Basavana Bagewadi, Vijayapura.