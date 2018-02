Vijayapura

ವಿಜಪುರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

AICC president Ragul Gandhi today flagged off 'Vrukshathon 2018' half marathon in Vijayapura, Karnataka. Ragul Gandhi three days of Karnataka tour as a part of 2018 assembly election campaign.