ನನಗೆ ಟೋಪಿ ಹಾಕಿದ 7 ಶಾಸಕರನ್ನು ಮಾಗಡಿ ರಂಗನಾಥಸ್ವಾಮಿ ನೋಡಿಕೊಳ್ತಾನೆ

Ramanagara

lekhaka-ramesh ramakirshna

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Magadi Ranganathaswamy will teach lesson to 7 rebel MLA's who cheated me 2 years before and joined Congress, said JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy in Vikasa Parva convention in Magadi, Ramanagara on Sunday. He participated in Karnataka assembly elections 2018 campaign.