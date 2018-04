'ಯೋಗೇಶ್ವರ್ ಗೆದ್ದರೆ ಚ.ಪಟ್ಟಣ ಬಸ್ಟ್ಯಾಂಡಲ್ಲಿ ನೇಣು ಹಾಕ್ಕೊಳ್ತೀನಿ'

Ramanagara

lekhaka-ramesh ramakirshna

English summary

If CP Yogeshwar wins in Karanataka assembly elections from Channapatna constituency, I will hang myself in bus stop, said JDS senior leader Puttasidde Gowda in a press meet in Ramanagara. JDS leaders took a jibe at CP Yogeshwar for his comment against HD Kumaraswamy.