Ramanagara

Ramesh B

English summary

Three girls one woman total four drown in a lake while washing clothes in virupakshipura village Channapatna taluk Ramanagara district on November 18. Three girls including a woman meet a watery grave. Deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Malathi, Poornima (15), Anushree (10) and Namratha (8).