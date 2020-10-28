Bihar Election Results 2020 Live Updates: ನಿತೀಶ್ -ಮೋದಿ ಮ್ಯಾಜಿಕ್ ವಿಫಲ, ಬಿಹಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ತೇಜಸ್ವಿ ಮಿಂಚು

YouTube
    ಪಾಟ್ನಾ, ನವೆಂಬರ್.07: ಬಿಹಾರದ 243 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳ ಪೈಕಿ ಮೂರನೇ ಹಾಗೂ ಅಂತಿಮ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ 16 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ 78 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಈ ಬಾರಿ 2.35 ಕೋಟಿ ಮತದಾರರು ತಮ್ಮ ಹಕ್ಕು ಚಲಾಯಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    ಮೂರನೇ ಹಂತದ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯ ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿ 382 ಪಕ್ಷೇತರ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ 1204 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ನಡುವೆ ಪೈಪೋಟಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಈ ಪೈಕಿ 1094 ಪುರುಷ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳಾಗಿದ್ದರೆ, 110 ಮಹಿಳಾ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 3ನೇ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಟ್ಟು 2,35 ಕೋಟಿ ಮತದಾರರು ತಮ್ಮ ಹಕ್ಕು ಚಲಾಯಿಸಲಿದ್ದು, ಈ ಪೈಕಿ 1.23 ಕೋಟಿ ಪುರುಷ ಹಾಗೂ 1.12ರಷ್ಟು ಮಹಿಳಾ ಮತದಾರರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    ಬಿಹಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಂತಿಮ ಹಂತದ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಜನತಾ ದಳದ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿದೆ. 78 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳ ಪೈಕಿ ಆರ್ ಜೆಡಿ 46 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಿದ್ದರೆ, 42 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳನ್ನು ಕಣಕ್ಕಿಳಿಸಿದ ಲೋಕಜನಶಕ್ತಿ ಪಕ್ಷವು 2ನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿದೆ. ಜೆಡಿಯು 37, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ 35, ಎನ್ ಸಿಪಿ 31, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ 25, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಲೋಕ ಸಮತಾ ಪಕ್ಷ 23, ಬಹುಜನ ಸಮಾಜವಾದಿ ಪಕ್ಷ 19 ಹಾಗೂ ಸಿಪಿಐ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಇಬ್ಬರು ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates In Kannada

    ಗೈಘಟ್ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರವೊಂದರಲ್ಲೇ 31 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಿದ್ದು ದಾಖಲೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಅತಿಹೆಚ್ಚು ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಿರುವ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ ಎಂದು ಗುರುತಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ. ಇನ್ನು, ಢಾಕಾ, ತ್ರಿವೇಣಿಗಂಜ್, ಜೋಕಿಹತ್ ಮತ್ತು ಬಹದ್ದೂರ್ ಗಂಜ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇವಲ 9 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಅತಿಕಡಿಮೆ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಿರುವ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳು ಎಂದು ಗುರುತಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

    ಬಿಹಾರ: ಮೊದಲ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ 71 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ

    ಕೊವಿಡ್-19 ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ಕ್ರಮ:

    ಕೊವಿಡ್-19 ಸಾಂಕ್ರಾಮಿಕ ಪಿಡುಗಿನ ನಡುವೆ ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ನಡೆಸುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗವು ಮಾರ್ಗಸೂಚಿ ಹೊರಡಿಸಿದೆ. ಒಂದು ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 1600 ರಿಂದ 1000 ಮತದಾರರಿಗೆ ಹಕ್ಕು ಚಲಾಯಿಸುವುದಕ್ಕಷ್ಟೇ ಅನುಮತಿ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. 80 ವರ್ಷಕ್ಕಿಂತ ಮೇಲ್ಪಟ್ಟವರಿಗೆ ಪೋಸ್ಟರ್ ಕಾರ್ಡ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ಅನುಮತಿ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಎಲೆಕ್ಟ್ರಾನಿಕ್ ವೋಟಿಂಗ್ ಮಷಿನ್ ನ್ನು ಸ್ಯಾನಿಟೈಸ್ ಮಾಡುವುದು. ಕಡ್ಡಾಯವಾಗಿ ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಧರಿಸವುದು, ಥರ್ಮಲ್ ಸ್ಕ್ಯಾನಿಂಗ್ ಮತ್ತು ಸೋಪು ಮತ್ತು ನೀರಿನ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯನ್ನು ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಮತದಾನದ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಅಂತರ ಕಾಯ್ದುಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ಕಡ್ಡಾಯಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

    9:20 PM, 7 Nov
    ಬಿಹಾರ 243 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳ ಚುನಾವಣೋತ್ತರ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಹಾಘಟಬಂಧನ್ ಪರ ಧೈನಿಕ್ ಭಾಸ್ಕರ್ ಭವಿಷ್ಯ ಮಹಾಘಟಬಂಧನ್ 120-127 ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಗೆಲುವು ಎನ್ ಡಿಎ ಮೈತ್ರಿಕೂಟ 71-81, ಎಲ್ ಜೆಪಿ 12-23 ಇತರೆ 4-12 ಸ್ಥಾನ ದೈನಿಕ್ ಭಾಸ್ಕರ್ ಚುನಾವಣೋತ್ತರ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ ಭವಿಷ್ಯ
    8:23 PM, 7 Nov
    ಬಿಹಾರ 243 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳ ಚುನಾವಣೋತ್ತರ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಹಾಘಟಬಂಧನ್ ಮೈತ್ರಿಕೂಟಕ್ಕೆ ಅಧಿಕಾರ ಎಂದ ಚಾಣಕ್ಯ ಮಹಾಘಟಬಂಧನ್ 169-191 ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಗೆಲುವು ಎನ್ ಡಿಎ ಮೈತ್ರಿಕೂಟ 44-56, ಇತರೆ 4-12 ಸ್ಥಾನ ಟುಡೇಸ್ ಚಾಣಕ್ಯ ಚುನಾವಣೋತ್ತರ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ ಭವಿಷ್ಯ
    8:21 PM, 7 Nov
    ಬಿಹಾರ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೋತ್ತರ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅತಂತ್ರ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಸೃಷ್ಠಿಯಾಗಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಎಬಿಪಿ ನ್ಯೂಸ್-ಸಿ ವೋಟರ್ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ. ಬಿಹಾರ ನಿರ್ಗಮನ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ 2020ರ ಚುನಾವಣೋತ್ತರ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ ಪ್ರಕಾರ 243 ಸದಸ್ಯರ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಎನ್‌ಡಿಎ ಮೈತ್ರಿಕೂಟವು 104 ರಿಂದ 128 ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳನ್ನು ಗೆಲ್ಲುವ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಿದೆ.
    8:19 PM, 7 Nov
    ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆಯ ಉಪ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ 16-18 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಜಯಗಳಿಸಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಟೈಮ್ಸ್‌ ನೌ ಸಿ ವೋಟರ್ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ ಭವಿಷ್ಯ ನುಡಿದಿದೆ.
    7:59 PM, 7 Nov
    ಇಟಿಜಿ ಬಿಹಾರ್ ಎಕ್ಸಿಟ್ ಪೋಲ್ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ: ಎನ್‌ಡಿ 114, ಯುಪಿಎ 120, ಎಲ್‌ಜೆಪಿ 3, ಇತರೆ 6, ಒಟ್ಟು 243
    7:58 PM, 7 Nov
    ಟಿವಿ 9 ಭಾರತ್ ವರ್ಷ್ : ಎನ್‌ಡಿಎ 115, ಯುಪಿಎ 120, ಎಲ್‌ಜೆಪಿ 4, ಇತರೆ- 4 ಒಟ್ಟು 243
    7:35 PM, 7 Nov
    ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಟಿವಿ-ಸಿ ವೋಟರ್ ಆರಂಭದ ಎಕ್ಸಿಟ್ ಪೋಲ್ ವರದಿಯಂತೆ ಜೆಡಿಯು-ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮೈತ್ರಿಕೂಟ: 116 ಮಹಾಘಟಬಂಧನ್: 120 ಎಲ್ ಜೆಪಿ:1 ಇತರೆ: 6
    7:35 PM, 7 Nov
    ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಟಿವಿ-ಸಿ ವೋಟರ್ EXIT poll ಅಪ್ಡೇಟ್ಸ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಟುಡೇ- ಆಜ್ ತಕ್ ಮತದಾನ ಪೂರ್ವ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಟುಡೇ- ಆಜ್ ತಕ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಲೋಕನೀತಿ-ಸಿಎಸ್ ಡಿಎಸ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಅಭಿಮತದಂತೆ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಿತೀಶ್ ಪರ ಮತ 32% ಹಾಕಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಆರ್ ಜೆಡಿಯ ತೇಜಸ್ವಿ ಯಾದವ್ ಶೇ 27ರಷ್ಟು ಮತ ಗಳಿಸಿ ಉತ್ತಮ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಎಲ್ ಜೆಪಿಯ ಚಿರಾಗ್ ಪಾಸ್ವಾನ್ ಅವರು ಕೇವಲ ಶೇ 5 ಮತ ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದರೆ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮುಖಂಡ ಸುಶೀಲ್ ಮೋದಿ ಶೇ 4ರಷ್ಟು ಮತ ಗಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    7:32 PM, 7 Nov
    ಜನ್‌ಕಿ ಬಾತ್ ಎನ್‌ಡಿಎ 91-117, ಮಹಾಘಟಬಂಧನ್ 118-138, ಎಲ್‌ಜೆಪಿ 5-8, ಇತರೆ 3-6
    7:23 PM, 7 Nov
    ಟೈಮ್ಸ್ ನೌ- ಸಿವೋಟರ್ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆಗಳ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ ಎನ್‌ಡಿಎ 112 ಯುಪಿಎಗೆ 122 ಎಲ್‌ಜೆಪಿ 4 ಇತರೆ 5
    7:03 PM, 7 Nov
    ಬಿಹಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹಾಘಟಬಂಧನ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಅಸ್ತಿತ್ವಕ್ಕೆ ಬರಲಿದೆ: ರಿಪಬ್ಲಿಕ್ ಟಿವಿ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ ತೇಜಸ್ವಿ ನೇತೃತ್ವದ ಮೈತ್ರಿಕೂಟಕ್ಕೆ 118-138 ಎನ್‌ಡಿಎ ಮೈತ್ರಿಕೂಟಕ್ಕೆ 91-117 ಸೀಟುಗಳು
    6:48 PM, 7 Nov
    ಬಿಹಾರ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯ ಮತದಾನೋತ್ತರ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ.
    4:09 PM, 7 Nov
    ಬಿಹಾರ ವಿಧಾನ ಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಮೂರನೇ ಹಂತ: ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 3 ಗಂಟೆಯವರೆಗೆ ಶೇ.45.85ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನ
    2:54 PM, 7 Nov
    ದರ್ಬಾಂಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಗೆ ತೆರಳುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ಸ್ಥಳೀಯರಿಂದಲೇ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣವಾಯಿತು ತಾತ್ಕಾಲಿಕ ಸೇತುವೆ.
    2:12 PM, 7 Nov
    ಶೇ.34.82ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನ:
    ಬಿಹಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಂತಿಮ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ 16 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ 78 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 1 ಗಂಟೆ ವೇಳೆಗೆ ಶೇ.34.82ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿದೆ.
    1:42 PM, 7 Nov
    ಬಿಹಾರದ ಕೃಷ್ಣಾಗಂಜ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ನಡೆಯಿತು.
    1:39 PM, 7 Nov
    ಬಿಹಾರದ ಸಹರ್ಸಾ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯನ್ನು ಮಧುಬನಿ ಕಲಾ ತಂಡದ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಸೇರಿಕೊಂಡು ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಡಳಿತವು ಸುಂದರವಾಗಿ ಅಲಂಕರಿಸಿದ ಪರಿ ಹೀಗಿದೆ.
    1:27 PM, 7 Nov
    ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಗಳು ನಡೆದ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ ಬೇಗುಸರಾಯ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಬಹಿಷ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
    12:23 PM, 7 Nov
    ಕಟಿಹಾರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯಲಾಗದ ವೃದ್ಧನನ್ನು ಕುಟುಂಬಸ್ಥರು ಮಂಚದ ಸಮೇತರಾಗಿ ಎತ್ತುಕೊಂಡು ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಗೆ ಕರೆತಂದಿದ್ದು, ವೃದ್ಧ ಮತ ಚಲಾವಣೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    12:06 PM, 7 Nov
    ಬಿಹಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಂತಿಮ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ 16 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ 78 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 11 ಗಂಟೆ ವೇಳೆಗೆ ಶೇ.19.77ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿದೆ.
    11:50 AM, 7 Nov
    ಮಣಿಪುರದ ನಾಲ್ಕು ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಉಪ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಮತದಾನಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಮತದಾರರು ಸಾಲುಗಟ್ಟಿ ನಿಂತ ಮತದಾರರು.
    11:18 AM, 7 Nov
    ನಿತೀಶ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಉತ್ತಮ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿ, ಯಾವುದೇ ನೇತಾ ಇದು ನನ್ನ ಕೊನೆಯ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದರೆ ಅವರನ್ನು ಆದರ, ಸಮ್ಮಾನದಿಂದ ಬೀಳ್ಕೊಡಬೇಕು. ಜನರು ಆ ಕ್ಷಣಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಕಾದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಜನರು ನಿತೀಶ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ನಿವೃತ್ತಿಗೊಳಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ- ಸಂಜಯ್ ರಾವತ್
    10:11 AM, 7 Nov
    ಶೇ.7.69ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನ:
    ಬಿಹಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಂತಿಮ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ 16 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ 78 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 9 ಗಂಟೆ ವೇಳೆಗೆ ಶೇ.7.69ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿದೆ.
    9:06 AM, 7 Nov
    ಲೋಕತಂತ್ರ ಜನತಾ ದಳ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ ಶರದ್ ಯಾದವ್ ಪುತ್ರಿ ಸುಭಾಷಿಣಿ ರಾಜ್ ರಾವ್ ಅವರು ಮಧೇಪುರ್ ದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಹಕ್ಕು ಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದರು.
    9:02 AM, 7 Nov
    ಸೀತಾಮರ್ಹಿ ರಿಗಾ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿನ ಇವಿಎಂನಲ್ಲಿ ದೋಷ ಕಂಡು ಬಂದಿದೆ. ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆ ಎದುರು ಮತದಾರರು ಸಾಲುಗಟ್ಟಿ ನಿಲ್ಲುವಂತಾಗಿದೆ.
    9:02 AM, 7 Nov
    3ನೇ ಹಂತದ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭಾ ಸಂಸದ ಅಹ್ಮದ್ ಕರೀಮ್ ಅವರು ಕಟಿಹಾರ್ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಹಕ್ಕು ಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದರು. "ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಬೇಕು" ಎಂದು ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದರು.
    7:49 AM, 7 Nov
    ಮುಜಾಫರ್ ಪುರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ದೇಶ ಮತ್ತು ಸಮಾಜವನ್ನು ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಗೊಳಿಸುವ ನಾಯಕನನ್ನು ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಮಾಡುವುದೇ ನನ್ನ ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿ ಎಂದು ಮತದಾರರೊಬ್ಬರು ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    7:39 AM, 7 Nov
    ದರ್ಬಾಂಗಾ ಮತ್ತು ಅರಾರಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ.
    7:24 AM, 7 Nov
    ಮತದಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಮನವಿ:
    3ನೇ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಮತದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸುವಂತೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಮಂತ್ರಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಮನವಿ.
    7:19 AM, 7 Nov
    ಸಹರ್ಸಾದ 149ನೇ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಲುಗಟ್ಟಿ ನಿಂತ ಮತದಾರರು.
    English summary
    Bihar Poll 2020 Live Updates In Kannada: Voting For 243 Assembly Seats In The State Will Be Held On October 28, Nov 3 And Nov 7 And Results Will Be Announced On Nov 10.
