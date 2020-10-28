Bihar Election Results 2020 Live Updates: ನಿತೀಶ್ -ಮೋದಿ ಮ್ಯಾಜಿಕ್ ವಿಫಲ, ಬಿಹಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ತೇಜಸ್ವಿ ಮಿಂಚು
ಪಾಟ್ನಾ, ನವೆಂಬರ್.07: ಬಿಹಾರದ 243 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳ ಪೈಕಿ ಮೂರನೇ ಹಾಗೂ ಅಂತಿಮ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ 16 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ 78 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಈ ಬಾರಿ 2.35 ಕೋಟಿ ಮತದಾರರು ತಮ್ಮ ಹಕ್ಕು ಚಲಾಯಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಮೂರನೇ ಹಂತದ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯ ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿ 382 ಪಕ್ಷೇತರ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ 1204 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ನಡುವೆ ಪೈಪೋಟಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಈ ಪೈಕಿ 1094 ಪುರುಷ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳಾಗಿದ್ದರೆ, 110 ಮಹಿಳಾ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 3ನೇ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಟ್ಟು 2,35 ಕೋಟಿ ಮತದಾರರು ತಮ್ಮ ಹಕ್ಕು ಚಲಾಯಿಸಲಿದ್ದು, ಈ ಪೈಕಿ 1.23 ಕೋಟಿ ಪುರುಷ ಹಾಗೂ 1.12ರಷ್ಟು ಮಹಿಳಾ ಮತದಾರರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಬಿಹಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಂತಿಮ ಹಂತದ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಜನತಾ ದಳದ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿದೆ. 78 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳ ಪೈಕಿ ಆರ್ ಜೆಡಿ 46 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಿದ್ದರೆ, 42 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳನ್ನು ಕಣಕ್ಕಿಳಿಸಿದ ಲೋಕಜನಶಕ್ತಿ ಪಕ್ಷವು 2ನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿದೆ. ಜೆಡಿಯು 37, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ 35, ಎನ್ ಸಿಪಿ 31, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ 25, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಲೋಕ ಸಮತಾ ಪಕ್ಷ 23, ಬಹುಜನ ಸಮಾಜವಾದಿ ಪಕ್ಷ 19 ಹಾಗೂ ಸಿಪಿಐ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಇಬ್ಬರು ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಗೈಘಟ್ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರವೊಂದರಲ್ಲೇ 31 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಿದ್ದು ದಾಖಲೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಅತಿಹೆಚ್ಚು ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಿರುವ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ ಎಂದು ಗುರುತಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ. ಇನ್ನು, ಢಾಕಾ, ತ್ರಿವೇಣಿಗಂಜ್, ಜೋಕಿಹತ್ ಮತ್ತು ಬಹದ್ದೂರ್ ಗಂಜ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇವಲ 9 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಅತಿಕಡಿಮೆ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಿರುವ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳು ಎಂದು ಗುರುತಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ಬಿಹಾರ: ಮೊದಲ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ 71 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ
ಕೊವಿಡ್-19 ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ಕ್ರಮ:
ಕೊವಿಡ್-19 ಸಾಂಕ್ರಾಮಿಕ ಪಿಡುಗಿನ ನಡುವೆ ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ನಡೆಸುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗವು ಮಾರ್ಗಸೂಚಿ ಹೊರಡಿಸಿದೆ. ಒಂದು ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 1600 ರಿಂದ 1000 ಮತದಾರರಿಗೆ ಹಕ್ಕು ಚಲಾಯಿಸುವುದಕ್ಕಷ್ಟೇ ಅನುಮತಿ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. 80 ವರ್ಷಕ್ಕಿಂತ ಮೇಲ್ಪಟ್ಟವರಿಗೆ ಪೋಸ್ಟರ್ ಕಾರ್ಡ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ಅನುಮತಿ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಎಲೆಕ್ಟ್ರಾನಿಕ್ ವೋಟಿಂಗ್ ಮಷಿನ್ ನ್ನು ಸ್ಯಾನಿಟೈಸ್ ಮಾಡುವುದು. ಕಡ್ಡಾಯವಾಗಿ ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಧರಿಸವುದು, ಥರ್ಮಲ್ ಸ್ಕ್ಯಾನಿಂಗ್ ಮತ್ತು ಸೋಪು ಮತ್ತು ನೀರಿನ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯನ್ನು ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಮತದಾನದ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಅಂತರ ಕಾಯ್ದುಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ಕಡ್ಡಾಯಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
#BiharElections2020: Locals make a temporary bridge in Darbanga to help voters reach a polling station.— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020
"There was no bridge to cross the water stream. We constructed this bridge for easy movement of people. We wanted maximum people to cast their vote,” says a local. pic.twitter.com/slKOkpgjIy
Voting underway for the third phase of #BiharAssemblyElections2020, visuals from Kishanganj.— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020
The fate of 1,204 candidates is being decided by close to 2.34 crore voters for 78 seats. pic.twitter.com/XBQPpp73Ut
Bihar: A polling booth in Saharsa has been decorated by the district administration with Madhubani artwork, for the third and final phase of #BiharElection2020.— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020
"Because of good decor and colourful setup, voters are coming in large numbers to cast their vote," says Saharsa DM pic.twitter.com/jBVKErcZXy
#BiharElections2020: A polling station in Begusarai wears a deserted look as locals have decided to boycott elections alleging lack of development in the area; people stage demonstration against the govt. pic.twitter.com/TqHkPF5SdD— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020
#WATCH Bihar: An old man was brought to a polling booth in Katihar on a cot by his family members to help him cast his vote in the third and final phase of #BiharElections2020. pic.twitter.com/LG49dn1eMM— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020
Manipur: Voting underway for the by-elections to four assembly constituencies in the State; visuals from a polling station in Imphal pic.twitter.com/3KpRAlflgv— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020
#WATCH | नीतीश जी बहुत बड़े नेता हैं। वो अपनी पारी खेल चुके हैं। अगर कोई नेता कहता है कि ये मेरा आखिरी चुनाव है तो उन्हें सम्मान के साथ विदाई देनी चाहिए। बिहार की जनता इस विदाई के मौके का इंतज़ार कर रही थी। इस चुनाव में जनता उनको रिटायर कर देगी: शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत pic.twitter.com/Ju2puHzSY7— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 7, 2020
Bihar: Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao casts her vote at a polling booth in Madhepura in the third & final phase of #BiharElection2020.— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020
She is the Congress candidate from Bihariganj. pic.twitter.com/eTKt4NcIen
#BiharElections: People stand in queues outside a polling station in Sitamarhi's Riga as electronic voting machine (EVM) at the booth is not functioning currently. pic.twitter.com/ZaxA1PdK6o— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020
Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim casts his vote at a polling station in Katihar.— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020
He says, "I appeal to people of the State to exercise their right to vote so that deserving candidates are elected." #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/EuabwDj17A
People cast their votes in the third phase of #BiharElections; visuals from a polling station in Muzaffarpur.— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020
A voter says, "I want our leader to work for the welfare of the country and society." pic.twitter.com/phBxr0p9PG
Voting for the third phase of #BiharElections is underway; visuals from polling stations in Darbhanga (pic 1 & 2) and Araria (pic 3 & 4). pic.twitter.com/z0F2ySS6C8— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020
बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज तीसरे और आखिरी चरण का मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी विनती है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में भागीदार बनें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। और हां, मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान भी अवश्य रखें।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020
Bihar: Voting begins for the third and final phase of #Biharpolls; visuals from polling booth no 149 in Saharsa. pic.twitter.com/VQOQ1qlN7g— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020