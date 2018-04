ಕಾವೇರಿ ವಿವಾದ: ಮೇ 3ರೊಳಗೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರದ ಯೋಜನೆ ಸುಪ್ರೀಂಗೆ ತಿಳಿಸಬೇಕು

New Delhi

oi-Srinivasa Mata

English summary

Putting to rest the confusion over the Cauvery Management Board, Karnataka has said that its stand before the Supreme Court today stood vindicated. Mohan Katarki appearing for Karnataka told OneIndia that the SC’s direction to the Centre to submit the Draft Scheme vindicates Karnataka’s stand that CMB Scheme recommended by the Tribunal is not to be adopted.