ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಅಂದ್ರೆ 'ಬಲಾತ್ಕಾರ್ ಜನತಾ ಪಾರ್ಟಿ': ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಾಯಕನ ಟೀಕೆ!

New Delhi

Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday said the name of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should be changed to 'Balatkar Janata Party'. Addressing the media on Kathua and Unnao rape cases, the Congress leader said, "I read it somewhere that around 20 leaders of the BJP are linked with rape cases. Now the people should consider changing the name of the party from the Bharatiya Janata Party to Balatkar Janata Party."