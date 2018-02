ಇಂದು ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 3:30 ಕ್ಕೆ ನಟಿ ಶ್ರೀದೇವಿ ಅಂತ್ಯ ಸಂಸ್ಕಾರ

Mumbai

Trupti Hegde

English summary

The nation, with a heavy heart, will bid adieu to noted actor Sridevi, as she embarks on her final journey on Wednesday. Condolences and last respects to the actress will be paid at here Celebrations Sports club between 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Thereafter, the cremation ceremony will take place at Vile Parle's Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery from 3:30 pm onwards.