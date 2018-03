'ಮೋದಿ ಮುಕ್ತ ಭಾರತ'ಕ್ಕೆ ಕರೆನೀಡಿದ ರಾಜ್ ಠಾಕ್ರೆ

Mumbai

oi-Trupti Hegde

English summary

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday called for a 'Modi-mukt Bharat.' Addressing a rally on the occasion of Gudi Padwa in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Thackeray said, 'Today, we have to gear up for the third independence. All the political parties must unite to make Modi-mukt Bharat a reality.'